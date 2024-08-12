Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, AKAM, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 25,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,991 contracts, representing approximately 699,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 57,320 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

