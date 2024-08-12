Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, AKAM, PYPL

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,991 contracts, representing approximately 699,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 57,320 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
