Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, AKAM, PYPL

August 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 25,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,991 contracts, representing approximately 699,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 57,320 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
