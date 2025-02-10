News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ROK, INCY, OXY

February 10, 2025 — 01:56 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), where a total of 3,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 798,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 5,962 contracts, representing approximately 596,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 40,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROK options, INCY options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

