Notable Monday Option Activity: RKLB, ACHR, LYFT

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 136,156 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 12,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 78,164 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
