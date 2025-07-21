Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, BIIB, VKTX

July 21, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 263,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 18,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,835 contracts, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 25,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

