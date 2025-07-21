Notable Monday Option Activity: RIOT, BIIB, VKTX

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,835 contracts, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 25,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, BIIB options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PULS Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WW
RCEL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.