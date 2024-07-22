News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RGLD, LULU, GNRC

July 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total of 3,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 364,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 13,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, LULU options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

