Notable Monday Option Activity: RGLD, LULU, GNRC

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 13,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
