Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, C, LW

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 54,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 7,426 contracts, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, C options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
