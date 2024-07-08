News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, C, LW

July 08, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 8,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 868,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 54,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 7,426 contracts, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, C options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PFUT
 NMCO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
C
LW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.