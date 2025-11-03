Notable Monday Option Activity: RBLX, FIVN, CRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 42,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 10,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,200 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 14,626 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, FIVN options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

