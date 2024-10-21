Notable Monday Option Activity: QCOM, DGX, CELH

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 3,334 contracts, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 55,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
