QCOM

Notable Monday Option Activity: QCOM, DGX, CELH

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 38,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 3,334 contracts, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 55,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

