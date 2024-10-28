Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, F, GWW

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 244,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 25,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,061 contracts, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares or approximately 55% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:
