Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, F, GWW

October 28, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 96,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 244,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 25,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,061 contracts, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares or approximately 55% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, F options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
