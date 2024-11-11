News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PRU, AR, JOBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total of 7,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 766,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 18,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 84,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

