Notable Monday Option Activity: PRU, AR, JOBY

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 18,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 84,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRU options, AR options, or JOBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks Channel
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SDA
Institutional Holders of PSCD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.