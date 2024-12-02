News & Insights

Markets
PL

Notable Monday Option Activity: PL, NVCR, FSLR

December 02, 2024 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL), where a total of 64,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.1% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 21,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 13,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 45,868 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PL options, NVCR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ABAX Insider Buying
 TGNA Next Dividend Date
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ABAX Insider Buying -> TGNA Next Dividend Date -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACBA -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PL
NVCR
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.