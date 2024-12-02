Notable Monday Option Activity: PL, NVCR, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL), where a total of 64,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.1% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 21,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 13,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 45,868 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PL options, NVCR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.