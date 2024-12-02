Notable Monday Option Activity: PL, NVCR, FSLR

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 13,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 45,868 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PL options, NVCR options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
