Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, DMRC, SKX

Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 575 contracts, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,914 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, DMRC options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
