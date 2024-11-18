Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, DMRC, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 60,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 27,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 575 contracts, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,914 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, DMRC options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.