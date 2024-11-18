News & Insights

Markets
PINS

Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, DMRC, SKX

November 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 60,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 27,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 575 contracts, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,914 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, DMRC options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KSS Insider Buying
 NVLS Split History
 AMWD market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KSS Insider Buying -> NVLS Split History -> AMWD market cap history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINS
DMRC
SKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.