Markets
PINS

Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, CAVA, ENPH

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 41,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 14,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 25,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, CAVA options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DFNV Videos
 ECON Options Chain
 KMR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DFNV Videos-> ECON Options Chain-> KMR Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PINS
CAVA
ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.