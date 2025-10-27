Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, CAVA, ENPH

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 14,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 25,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.