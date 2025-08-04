Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, AXON, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 47,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 9,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,335 contracts, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 29,664 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, AXON options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

