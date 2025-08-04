Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, AXON, IBM

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,335 contracts, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 29,664 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, AXON options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PRTY Stock Predictions
Piedmont Office Realty Historical Earnings
Institutional Holders of CPA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.