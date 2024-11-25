News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PCT, MP, JOBY

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 13,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 11,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 91,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 11,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, MP options, or JOBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
