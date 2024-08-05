Notable Monday Option Activity: PAYC, TTWO, OXY

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 30,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 64,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, TTWO options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of YMTX
AVDX Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IEDI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.