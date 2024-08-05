Notable Monday Option Activity: PAYC, TTWO, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 49,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 599.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 25,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 30,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 64,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

