News & Insights

Markets
PAYC

Notable Monday Option Activity: PAYC, TTWO, OXY

August 05, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 49,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 599.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 25,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 30,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 64,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, TTWO options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of YMTX
 AVDX Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IEDI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAYC
TTWO
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.