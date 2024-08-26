Notable Monday Option Activity: PATH, MA, LRCX

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,586 contracts, representing approximately 958,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PATH options, MA options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stock Dividends
Funds Holding HCCH
PFO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.