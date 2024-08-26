News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PATH, MA, LRCX

August 26, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 35,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,586 contracts, representing approximately 958,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PATH options, MA options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

