Notable Monday Option Activity: PATH, MA, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total volume of 35,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 12,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,586 contracts, representing approximately 958,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 5,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

