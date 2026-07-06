Notable Monday Option Activity: PANW, ORCL, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 43,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 4,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 178,777 contracts, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 12,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 58,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, ORCL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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