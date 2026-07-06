Markets
PANW

Notable Monday Option Activity: PANW, ORCL, WDC

July 06, 2026 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 43,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 4,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 178,777 contracts, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 12,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 58,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, ORCL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PANW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PANW shares outstanding history-> PANW Average Annual Return-> Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
ORCL
WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.