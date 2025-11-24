Markets
OSCR

Notable Monday Option Activity: OSCR, DKS, CNX

November 24, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 132,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) saw options trading volume of 13,888 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, DKS options, or CNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SPXE
 RNAZ Average Annual Return
 NDRA Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SPXE-> RNAZ Average Annual Return-> NDRA Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
DKS
CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.