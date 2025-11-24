Notable Monday Option Activity: OSCR, DKS, CNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 132,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 11,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) saw options trading volume of 13,888 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

