Notable Monday Option Activity: ORCL, GS, WDC

September 29, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 241,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 17,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 8,530 contracts, representing approximately 853,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 42,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, GS options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

