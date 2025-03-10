News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ORCL, GS, NOW

March 10, 2025

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 94,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 24,036 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 12,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

