Notable Monday Option Activity: NRG, VRTX, SO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total of 13,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,300 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,262 contracts, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) saw options trading volume of 19,547 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, VRTX options, or SO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.