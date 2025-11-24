Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, AFRM, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total volume of 918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 91,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 26,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NPO options, AFRM options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

