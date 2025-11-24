Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, AFRM, AMBA

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 26,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
