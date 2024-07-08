Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, GLW, EXPD

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 50,052 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) saw options trading volume of 7,554 contracts, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares or approximately 53% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, GLW options, or EXPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HEDJ Options Chain
MUJ Dividend History
UCOM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.