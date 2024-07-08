Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, GLW, EXPD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 14,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 50,052 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) saw options trading volume of 7,554 contracts, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares or approximately 53% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

