Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, CIFR, BIIB

Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 102,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,300 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 6,324 contracts, representing approximately 632,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, CIFR options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
