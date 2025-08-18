Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, CIFR, BIIB

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 782,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 102,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,300 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 6,324 contracts, representing approximately 632,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, CIFR options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSFU-> MTSC Historical Stock Prices->

