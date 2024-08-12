Notable Monday Option Activity: NOC, DJT, DE

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 53,129 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 9,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 914,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
