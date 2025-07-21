Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, HD, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 97,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 19,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,798 contracts, representing approximately 879,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

