Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 247,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 8,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 503,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 31,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

