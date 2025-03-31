Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, AAPL

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 503,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 31,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
