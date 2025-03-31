Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MSFT, COST, AAPL

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 247,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 503,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 31,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
