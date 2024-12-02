News & Insights

MRVL

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, SNOW, C

December 02, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 77,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 6,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 74,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 101,601 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024, with 19,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, SNOW options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
