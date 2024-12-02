Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, SNOW, C

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 74,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 101,601 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring December 13, 2024, with 19,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, SNOW options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ALLG Options Chain
PAYO Average Annual Return
GLBE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.