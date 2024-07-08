Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ROOT, LMND

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 1,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,671 contracts, representing approximately 567,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ROOT options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ADAT Split History
Funds Holding JHSC
Institutional Holders of ZAIS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.