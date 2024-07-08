Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ROOT, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 16,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 1,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,671 contracts, representing approximately 567,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ROOT options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

