News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ROOT, LMND

July 08, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 16,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 1,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,671 contracts, representing approximately 567,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ROOT options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ADAT Split History
 Funds Holding JHSC
 Institutional Holders of ZAIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
ROOT
LMND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.