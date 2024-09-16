Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AVAV, UNFI

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 3,089 contracts, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AVAV options, or UNFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PHMD Split History
Alliant Energy Average Annual Return
KVUE MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.