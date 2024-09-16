News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AVAV, UNFI

September 16, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 3,089 contracts, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

