Notable Monday Option Activity: MRK, ANF, DVN

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,990 contracts, representing approximately 799,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 29,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 10,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.