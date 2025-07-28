Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MRK, ANF, DVN

July 28, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 60,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,990 contracts, representing approximately 799,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 29,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 10,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

