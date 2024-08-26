Notable Monday Option Activity: MPW, PANW, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 72,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 20,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 21,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 122,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,500 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

