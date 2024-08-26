Notable Monday Option Activity: MPW, PANW, MSFT

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 21,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 122,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,500 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, PANW options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
