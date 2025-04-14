Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MP, VKTX, RXO

April 14, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 44,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 29,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 11,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MP options, VKTX options, or RXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

