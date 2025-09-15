Notable Monday Option Activity: MOS, INTC, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 17,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 453,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 39,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 105,952 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

