Markets
MOS

Notable Monday Option Activity: MOS, INTC, SMCI

September 15, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 17,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 453,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 39,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 105,952 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, INTC options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPCHA Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOST
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XYZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPCHA Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOST-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XYZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOS
INTC
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.