Notable Monday Option Activity: MMM, TWLO, BX

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 21,550 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
