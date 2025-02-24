News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MMM, TWLO, BX

February 24, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 13,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 21,550 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, TWLO options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
