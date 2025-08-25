Markets
MGNI

Notable Monday Option Activity: MGNI, DKS, SNOW

August 25, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 21,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,300 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,166 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, DKS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Value Stocks
 NDSN Technical Analysis
 Funds Holding ASAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Value Stocks-> NDSN Technical Analysis-> Funds Holding ASAN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGNI
DKS
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.