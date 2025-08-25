Notable Monday Option Activity: MGNI, DKS, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 21,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,300 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,166 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

