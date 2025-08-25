Notable Monday Option Activity: MGNI, DKS, SNOW

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,166 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, DKS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
