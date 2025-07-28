Notable Monday Option Activity: MDXG, GRPN, GTES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MiMedx Group Inc (Symbol: MDXG), where a total of 5,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of MDXG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 963,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of MDXG. Below is a chart showing MDXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 5,225 contracts, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares or approximately 54% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) saw options trading volume of 8,335 contracts, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares or approximately 50% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDXG options, GRPN options, or GTES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

