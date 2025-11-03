Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, UBER, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 21,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 205,309 contracts, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 110,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

