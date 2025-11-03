Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, UBER, GME

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 205,309 contracts, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 11,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 110,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
