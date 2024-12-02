Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, JCI, LUV

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 18,835 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,800 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 27,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, JCI options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
