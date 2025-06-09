Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, MU, PAYX

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 114,865 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 8,253 contracts, representing approximately 825,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
