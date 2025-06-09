Markets
MCD

Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, MU, PAYX

June 09, 2025 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 17,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 114,865 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 8,253 contracts, representing approximately 825,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, MU options, or PAYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MELA Split History
 STCN shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding CAH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MELA Split History-> STCN shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding CAH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
MU
PAYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.