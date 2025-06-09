Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, MU, PAYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 17,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 114,865 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 8,253 contracts, representing approximately 825,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, MU options, or PAYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.