Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, ALB, JNJ

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 10,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
