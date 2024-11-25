Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, ALB, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 20,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 2,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 10,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

