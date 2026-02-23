Markets
MA

Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, JBTM, V

February 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 23,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) options are showing a volume of 2,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 43,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, JBTM options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NRG Options Chain
 DCM Historical Stock Prices
 HTZ Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NRG Options Chain-> DCM Historical Stock Prices-> HTZ Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA
JBTM
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.