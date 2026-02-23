Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, JBTM, V

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) options are showing a volume of 2,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 43,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
