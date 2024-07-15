Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, COF, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 14,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 37,008 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

