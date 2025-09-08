Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, MP, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 10,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 46,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 19,081 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, MP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

