Markets
LMND

Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, MP, ABNB

September 08, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 10,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 46,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 7,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 19,081 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, MP options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRAQ Historical Stock Prices
 STEL Options Chain
 KB Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BRAQ Historical Stock Prices-> STEL Options Chain-> KB Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
MP
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.