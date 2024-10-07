News & Insights

Markets
LMND

Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, AGNC, CART

October 07, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 5,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 80,968 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 20,839 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, AGNC options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IHAK Videos
 COHR shares outstanding history
 American Battery Tech Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
AGNC
CART

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.