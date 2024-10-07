Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, AGNC, CART

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 80,968 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 20,839 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, AGNC options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
