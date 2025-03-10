Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, TPR, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 68,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 38,622 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 126,092 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, TPR options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

