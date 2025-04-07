Markets
JPM

Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, DELL, BAC

April 07, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 66,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 39,436 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 216,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 19,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
