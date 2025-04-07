Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, DELL, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 66,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 10,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 39,436 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 216,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 19,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

