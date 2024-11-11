Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, CMC, RKT

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 6,771 contracts, representing approximately 677,100 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 19,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
