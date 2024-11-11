News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, CMC, RKT

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 6,771 contracts, representing approximately 677,100 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 19,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CMC options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
