Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, GPS, CIFR

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 3,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 25,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,500 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 50,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,000 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, GPS options, or CIFR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

