Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, GPS, CIFR

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 25,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,500 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 50,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,000 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, GPS options, or CIFR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Metals Channel
XMMO Options Chain
Funds Holding BSR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.